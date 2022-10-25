Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/25/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC (IIIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insteel Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company's operations are focused on the manufacture and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures. Its WWR is produced as an engineered reinforcing product for use in nonresidential and residential construction. The Company's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. The Company sells its products nationwide across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GRP (ADR) (EDU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of educational programs, services and products. The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates its businesses through seven segments, including K-12 AST, test preparation and other courses (formerly known as language training and test preparation courses), primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, overseas study consulting services, pre-school education and study tour. The Company delivers education to its students in traditional classroom settings, in a combination of online and offline classroom setting with dualteacher model, and through pure-play online platforms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

POTLATCHDELTIC CORP (PCH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PotlatchDeltic Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with operations in approximately seven states. The Company's segments include Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. Timberlands segment includes planting and harvesting trees and building and maintaining roads. Wood Products segment manufactures, and markets lumber and plywood. Real Estate segment consists primarily of the sale of rural land and real estate development and subdivision activity. It operates approximately six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business, and a rural timberland sales program. It owns approximately 2.2 million acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. It also owns an industrial grade plywood mill with approximately 150 million square feet of capacity. Its products are sold to retailers or wholesalers primarily for use in home building and repair and remodeling.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

UFP INDUSTRIES INC (UFPI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, which supply products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials. The Company has three segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. Retail segment offers a portfolio of outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn and garden products, and craft and hobby products. Industrial segment manufacturers and agricultural customers who use pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes, as well as various other products, including protective packaging, used in a variety of different applications. Construction segment is made up of customers in four primary markets, factory-built housing, site-built residential construction, commercial construction and concrete forming.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

