Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/22/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

SHOE CARNIVAL INC (SCVL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoe Carnival, Inc. is a family footwear retailer. It offers an assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. Its omnichannel bricks provide customers easy access to its range assortment of branded footwear for athletics, daily activities and special events via their choice of delivery channel. Its typical physical store carries shoes in two general categories: athletics and non-athletics with subcategories for men's, women's and children's, and a range of accessories. Its trademarks and service marks: Shoe Carnival and associated trade dress and related logos, Y-NOT?, UNR8ED, Solanz, Shoe Perks, SC Work Wear, A Surprise In Store, Shoes 2U, Laces for Learning, Princess Lacey's Laces, Shoe Station, Shoe Station Super Store and Shoe Station Select. It operates 429 stores in 36 states and Puerto Rico under its Shoe Carnival and Shoe Station banners and offers shopping at www.shoecarnival.com and www.shoestation.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

