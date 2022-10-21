Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/21/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

LCI INDUSTRIES (LCII) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LCI Industries is primarily engaged in supplying, domestically and internationally a range of engineered components for the original equipment manufacturer in the recreation and transportation product markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries. The Company's segments include the original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems, and other accessories. The Company operates over 120 manufacturing and distribution facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC (SNDR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Schneider National, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of surface transportation and logistics solutions in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics. The Truckload segment consists of freight transported and delivered by Company-employed drivers in Company trucks and by owner-operators. The Intermodal segment consists of door-to-door container on flat car (COFC) service through a combination of rail and dray transportation in association with its rail carrier providers. The Logistics segment consists of freight brokerage, supply chain, warehousing, and import/export services. The Company also provides customized freight movement, revenue equipment, labor, systems, and delivery services tailored to meet individual customer requirements, which involve long-term contracts. Its arrangements include multiple pickups and drops, local deliveries, freight handling, specialized equipment and freight network design.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

METHODE ELECTRONICS INC. (MEI) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Methode Electronics, Inc. is a supplier of custom engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The Company operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Industrial segment manufactures external lighting solutions, industrial safety radio remote controls, braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated busbars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, such as its PowerRail solution, high-current low-voltage flexible power cabling systems and powder-coated busbars. The Interface segment provides a variety of copper-based transceivers and user interface solutions. The Medical segment is made up of its medical device business, Dabir Surfaces, with its surface support technology aimed at pressure injury prevention.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

SKECHERS USA INC (SKX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs and markets Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children; performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers Performance brand name; and work footwear for men and women under Skechers Work brand name. The Company's segments include Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. Domestic Wholesale segment distributes its footwear domestically to department stores, wholesale clubs, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores, independent retailers, and Internet retailers. International Wholesale segment sells its products to department stores, specialty, independent and Internet retailers. Direct-to-Consumer segment offers its products through e-commerce, concept stores, factory outlet and big box stores. Its lifestyle offerings include categories, such as Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort and others. Its Skechers Performance includes Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

