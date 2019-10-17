Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/17/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. (MLR) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Miller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment. The Company manufactures the bodies of wreckers and car carriers, which are installed on truck chassis manufactured by third parties. It has domestic manufacturing operations in Tennessee and Pennsylvania, and foreign manufacturing operations in France and the United Kingdom. The Company purchases truck chassis for resale its customers. The Company also manufactures vehicle transport trailers. As of December 31, 2016, yhe Company's products were sold through independent distributors all 50 states, Canada and Mexico, and other foreign markets including Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America and Africa, and through prime contractors to governmental entities. The Company's products are offered under various brands, including Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige and Boniface. Its wreckers are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

