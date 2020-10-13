Validator Vote Transitions NEAR Protocol to Proof-of-Stake Mainnet

Decentralized application blockchain NEAR Protocol is live following a six-month release roadmap begun in May, according to the developer team.

The Andreessen Horowitz-backed blockchain project successfully transitioned to phase 2 of Mainnet today, Oct. 13, following an unexpected vote from the networkÃ¢ÂÂs validators, NEAR Protocol co-founder Illia Polosukhin told CoinDesk in a phone interview.

Ã¢ÂÂIt is now possible for anyone to send or receive tokens, to create accounts, to participate in validation, to launch applications or to otherwise use the network,Ã¢ÂÂ the team said in a release shared with CoinDesk.

Polosukhin said the projectÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂliquid democracyÃ¢ÂÂ function that allows token holders to delegate governance to validator pools unexpectedly led NEAR Foundation members to launch the network earlier than expected.

The network was previously operating under a limited Proof-of-Authority (PoA) model. The Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)Ã¢ÂÂcompatible blockchain is now operating under its own Ã¢ÂÂThresholdÃ¢ÂÂ Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm.

NEAR Foundation CEO Erik Trautman told CoinDesk the project took longer to vet over the summer months than originally intended as Ã¢ÂÂedge caseÃ¢ÂÂ performance issues were being addressed. He said some 1,000 delegations occurred ahead of the vote that launched NEAR on Tuesday.

