Validating headline phrasing and editorial resonance A Director Cashes In Near the Top, but What Remains Matters

Key Points

4,500 shares were exercised from stock options and sold for a total of ~$210,000 on May 5, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $46.65 per share.

The trade represented 10.71% of Baynes's direct holdings at the time, reducing his directly held shares from 42,000 to 37,500.

The transaction was executed through direct ownership, with no indirect entities involved, and reflects the exercise of fully vested options immediately followed by sale.

10 stocks we like better than Travere Therapeutics ›

Roy D. Baynes, Director at Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX), reported the exercise and immediate sale of 4,500 common shares for a transaction value of approximately $210,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 4,500 Transaction value $210,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 37,500 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.68 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($46.65); post-transaction value based on May 5, 2026 market close ($44.80).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect Roy D. Baynes's ownership in Travere Therapeutics?

Following this option exercise and sale, Baynes's direct holdings decreased by 4,500 shares, amounting to a 10.71% reduction in his direct position, with a remaining balance of 37,500 shares.

Following this option exercise and sale, Baynes's direct holdings decreased by 4,500 shares, amounting to a 10.71% reduction in his direct position, with a remaining balance of 37,500 shares. What is the structure of this transaction from a derivative perspective?

This event involved the exercise of fully vested options for 4,500 shares, which were immediately sold for liquidity.

This event involved the exercise of fully vested options for 4,500 shares, which were immediately sold for liquidity. Was this transaction part of a pre-arranged selling plan?

the sale was made under a 10b5-1 plan adopted November 17, 2025 (Form 4, footnote 1)

the sale was made under a 10b5-1 plan adopted November 17, 2025 (Form 4, footnote 1) How does the trade align with Baynes's recent selling cadence and capacity?

Recent transactions show a pattern of option-related sales as direct holdings have declined, and the size of this trade reflects a lower available share capacity.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-08) $42.59 Market capitalization $3.96 billion Revenue (TTM) $536.20 million 1-year price change 108.4%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 8th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Travere Therapeutics generates revenue primarily from rare disease therapies, including marketed products such as Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola/Thiola EC, as well as late-stage pipeline candidates like Sparsentan and TVT-058.

The company operates a biopharmaceutical business model focused on the development, approval, and commercialization of specialty drugs for underserved rare disease indications.

Travere Therapeutics is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases, with a focus on metabolic and renal indications. The company leverages a targeted portfolio of approved products and late-stage pipeline assets to address unmet medical needs in niche patient populations. Travere's strategy centers on advancing innovative treatments through clinical development and strategic partnerships, positioning the firm as a competitive player in the rare disease therapeutics sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale was executed under a 10b5-1 plan Baynes adopted in November 2025 — months before the transaction date. The decision to sell had nothing to do with anything happening at Travere in May 2026, and reading it as a directional signal would be a mistake. The mechanics are straightforward: he exercised options with an $18.27 strike, sold at $46.65, and netted roughly $127,700 after exercise costs. He still holds 37,500 shares directly, worth about $1.6 million at current prices. What's worth noting is where the stock sat when the plan executed. TVTX has a 52-week range of $13.88–$48.61, and this sale cleared near the top of it. That's a decent result for a pre-scheduled transaction, but Baynes left most of his position on the table — which is the more relevant data point for anyone trying to gauge insider conviction.

Should you buy stock in Travere Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Travere Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Travere Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,827!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,319,291!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 10, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.