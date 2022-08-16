Valhi's (NYSE:VHI) Dividend Will Be $0.08

The board of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 22nd of September, with investors receiving $0.08 per share. The dividend yield is 0.8% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Valhi's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Valhi's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 0.2% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 4.8%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NYSE:VHI Historic Dividend August 16th 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $2.00 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.32. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 84% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Unfortunately, Valhi's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Our Thoughts On Valhi's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Valhi that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

