Valhi (VHI) Q2 EPS Drops 96%

Key Points GAAP earnings per share fell sharply to $0.03 in Q2 2025, well below the GAAP consensus estimate of $0.76.

Operating income in the Chemicals segment dropped 74.6%, primarily due to unfavorable fixed cost absorption from reduced operating rates, higher cost inventory from the first quarter included in cost of sales, currency fluctuations, and lower titanium dioxide (TiO₂) prices and volumes.

One-time real estate reimbursement boosted Real Estate segment income, masking a 76% decline in net sales for that division.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI), a diversified company involved in chemicals, component products, and real estate management, reported its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 7, 2025. The headline news: its GAAP earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.03, missing the analyst GAAP estimate of $0.76 and significantly lower than the $0.70 GAAP posted in Q2 2024. GAAP revenue also slid to $540.4 million from $559.7 million in Q2 2024. The quarter was shaped by sharp weakness in the core Chemicals segment, especially within its titanium dioxide (TiO₂) business, and a volatile result in real estate, despite a one-time gain. Overall, the period reflected pressures on profitability and operational performance compared to expectations and recent quarters, as GAAP EPS was $0.03, missing the analyst estimate of $0.76.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.03 $0.76 $0.70 (95.7%) Revenue (GAAP) $540.4 million $559.7 million (3.5%) Operating Income – Chemicals segment $10.3 million $40.5 million (74.6%) Operating Income – Real Estate Management and Development segment $18.9 million $9.2 million 105.4% Net Income Attributable to Valhi Stockholders $0.9 million $19.9 million (95.5%)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Valhi operates across three main areas: chemicals, primarily through its Kronos subsidiary responsible for titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment production; component products used in security and marine applications; and real estate management and development, mostly in Nevada. TiO₂ is a pigment used to add brightness and opacity in coatings, plastics, and paper. Real estate activity focuses on developing and selling land parcels to builders and homeowners.

The company’s recent strategy concentrated on enhancing operational efficiency and expanding control of its supply chain in chemicals. A central move this period was the acquisition of the remaining 50 % of Louisiana Pigment Company (LPC), making it a wholly owned subsidiary. Key challenges involve navigating cyclical demand for TiO₂, fluctuations in product pricing, securing regulatory approvals in real estate, and meeting environmental compliance.

Quarterly Highlights: Segment Performance and Key Events

The Chemicals segment, Valhi’s largest business, contributed approximately 91.5% of total revenue. Net sales for the Chemicals segment (GAAP) dropped by 1% to $494.4 million. The decline stemmed mainly from TiO₂ market conditions: average selling prices fell by 1% compared to the prior-year period, and sales volumes slipped by 1%. The segment saw operating income decrease sharply, falling 74.6% to $10.3 million compared to Q2 2024. This drop resulted from multiple factors, including production rates that averaged only 81% capacity (down from 99% in Q2 2024) and around $20 million in unabsorbed fixed costs due to lower manufacturing volumes. Management highlighted that delays inglobal marketrecovery, ongoing trade policy uncertainty, and customer hesitancy contributed to weaker demand and price momentum for TiO₂.

A strategic development for the Chemicals segment was the July 16, 2024, completion of the remaining 50 % acquisition of Louisiana Pigment Company, moving LPC from a joint venture to full ownership. While integration work is in the early stages, the acquisition gives Valhi greater control over a key supply link for its pigment business.

Within the Component Products segment, business was notably stronger. Net sales (GAAP) increased to $40.3 million, up 12% compared to Q2 2024. The segment benefited from improved demand in security products for government customers and higher marine component sales to both government and towboat markets. Operating income increased to $6.3 million, a 23.5% increase compared to Q2 2024.

The Real Estate Management and Development segment produced mixed results. Net sales (GAAP) dropped sharply to $5.7 million (down 76% from Q2 2024), reflecting project timing and slower development activity—factors tied to permitting and environmental approvals. Despite lower sales, operating income for the Real Estate Management and Development segment jumped to $18.9 million, more than doubling, due to receipt of a $17.2 million one-off tax increment infrastructure reimbursement. Management noted that all recognized land-sale revenues related to sales made before 2024, and that the pace of new development remains constrained by external factors.

Looking Ahead: Guidance, Risks, and What to Watch

Management did not provide specific financial guidance for the upcoming quarter or year. In the earnings release, leadership emphasized ongoing risks around chemical industry cyclicality, currency changes, and global economic uncertainty. They also referenced possible challenges integrating new acquisitions such as LPC, and highlighted the dependence of real estate results on successful and timely approvals from regulators.

The company cautioned that future periods could face continued pressure from slow market recovery in TiO₂, raw material and energy costs, acquisition integration, and regulatory disputes. Investors should pay close attention to trends in TiO₂ pricing and volume, production capacity utilization in Chemicals, the development pace in real estate, and potential impacts from shifts in trade policies and macroeconomic conditions.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

