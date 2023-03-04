Valhi (VHI) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Valhi said on March 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.77%, the lowest has been 0.61%, and the highest has been 10.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.67%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.08% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valhi is $26.52. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 6.08% from its latest reported closing price of $25.00.

The projected annual revenue for Valhi is $3,075MM, an increase of 22.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valhi. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VHI is 0.03%, a decrease of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 1,782K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 175K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VHI by 8.31% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 150K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 34.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VHI by 77.57% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 148K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing a decrease of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VHI by 24.78% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 111K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VHI by 41.11% over the last quarter.

DES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 97K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 34.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VHI by 16.72% over the last quarter.

Valhi Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valhi, Inc is a Delaware corporation that has operations through majority-owned subsidiaries or less than majority-owned affiliates. Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the titanium dioxide products, component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

