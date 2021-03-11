Valhi, Inc. (VHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Valhi, Inc. (VHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VHI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of VHI was $19.45, representing a -6.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.86 and a 115.63% increase over the 52 week low of $9.02.

VHI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). VHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.42.

