Valhi, Inc. (VHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2021

Valhi, Inc. (VHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that VHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.82, the dividend yield is 1.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VHI was $27.82, representing a -19.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.60 and a 208.43% increase over the 52 week low of $9.02.

VHI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT). VHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6.

