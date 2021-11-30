Valhi, Inc. (VHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

Valhi, Inc. (VHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that VHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.11, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VHI was $27.11, representing a -21.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.60 and a 84.05% increase over the 52 week low of $14.73.

VHI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) and Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE). VHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vhi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.