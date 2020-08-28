Dividends
Valhi, Inc. (VHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Valhi, Inc. (VHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 300% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.4, the dividend yield is 2.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VHI was $13.4, representing a -51.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.84 and a 48.56% increase over the 52 week low of $9.02.

VHI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). VHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.36.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

