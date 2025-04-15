Valhi, Inc. Scheduled to Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings on May 8, 2025

Valhi, Inc. plans to release its Q1 2025 earnings on May 8, 2025, after market close.

Valhi, Inc. announced that it anticipates releasing its first quarter 2025 earnings on May 8, 2025, after the market closes, pending the completion of quarter-end closing procedures. The company operates in various sectors, including chemicals (specifically TiO2), component products such as security and recreational marine components, as well as real estate management and development. For investor inquiries, they provided contact information for Bryan A. Hanley, Senior Vice President and Treasurer.

Potential Positives

Valhi, Inc. is poised to release its first quarter 2025 earnings, which may provide investors with important insights into the company's financial performance.



The scheduled earnings report indicates a commitment to transparency and timely communication with investors and stakeholders.



The press release highlights Valhi's diverse engagement in multiple industries, including chemicals, component products, and real estate management, showcasing the company's versatility and potential for growth.



The announcement of the earnings date allows investors to prepare for the company’s financial results, fostering a better-informed investment community.

Potential Negatives

There is no specific mention of expected earnings performance, which could lead to investor concern if results are perceived as disappointing.

The lack of detailed financial projections raises uncertainty about the company's future performance.

Release timing on May 8 might coincide with market volatility or negative economic indicators that could impact investor sentiment.

FAQ

When will Valhi, Inc. announce its Q1 2025 earnings?

Valhi, Inc. plans to report its first quarter 2025 earnings on May 8, 2025, after market close.

What industries does Valhi, Inc. operate in?

Valhi, Inc. is involved in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development industries.

Who can I contact for investor relations at Valhi, Inc.?

You can contact Bryan A. Hanley, Senior Vice President and Treasurer, at 972-233-1700 for investor relations inquiries.

What products does Valhi, Inc. offer?

Valhi, Inc. offers products in the chemicals (TiO2), security products, and recreational marine components sectors.

Where is Valhi, Inc. headquartered?

Valhi, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) announced today that, subject to the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, it expects to report first quarter 2025 earnings in a press release after market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025.





Investor Relations Contact







Bryan A. Hanley





Senior Vice President and Treasurer





Tel. 972-233-1700



