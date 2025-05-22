Valhi, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Board Election Results at Annual Stockholder Meeting

Valhi, Inc. declares a $0.08 dividend and announces director elections and executive compensation approval at its annual meeting.

Valhi, Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share on its common stock, which will be payable on June 26, 2025, to shareholders who are on record by June 9, 2025. This announcement was made following the company's annual stockholder meeting on May 22, 2025, where shareholders elected seven directors for one-year terms and approved a nonbinding resolution regarding the compensation of named executive officers. Valhi operates in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development sectors.

Valhi, Inc. declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, which signals financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

All nominated directors were successfully elected for a one-year term, indicating strong support for the current leadership structure.

The stockholders approved the compensation of named executive officers, reflecting confidence in management's performance and strategy.

The declaration of a quarterly dividend of only eight cents per share may indicate limited financial performance or cash flow issues, raising concerns among investors about the company's profitability and growth potential.

The approval of executive compensation on a nonbinding advisory basis may suggest dissatisfaction among stockholders regarding pay practices, potentially impacting morale and investor sentiment.

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Valhi, Inc.?

Valhi, Inc. declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on June 26, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2025.

Who was elected as directors at Valhi's annual meeting?

Directors elected include Thomas E. Barry, Loretta J. Feehan, Terri L. Herrington, W. Hayden McIlroy, Gina A. Norris, Michael S. Simmons, and Mary A. Tidlund.

What resolution was adopted regarding executive compensation?

A nonbinding advisory resolution approving the compensation of Valhi's named executive officers was adopted at the meeting.

What industries does Valhi, Inc. operate in?

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development industries.

$VHI Insider Trading Activity

$VHI insiders have traded $VHI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN A. HANLEY (Senior VP and Treasurer) purchased 250 shares for an estimated $4,375

$VHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $VHI stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



Dallas, Texas, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock, payable on June 26, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2025.





Valhi also announced that at its annual stockholder meeting held on May 22, 2025, its stockholders:







elected each of Thomas E. Barry, Loretta J. Feehan, Terri L. Herrington, W. Hayden McIlroy, Gina A. Norris, Michael S. Simmons and Mary A. Tidlund as a director for a one-year term; and



adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2025 annual stockholder meeting.







Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO



2



), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.





