Valhi, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 per Share

Valhi, Inc. declared an $0.08 quarterly dividend, payable March 28, 2025, to stockholders of record by March 17, 2025.

Valhi, Inc. has announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share on its common stock, which will be payable on March 28, 2025, to stockholders who are on record as of the close of business on March 17, 2025. The company, based in Dallas, operates in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development sectors.

Potential Positives

Valhi, Inc. has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, which indicates the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend announcement may enhance investor confidence and attract potential investors looking for income-generating stocks.

Regular dividends suggest a stable financial position and ongoing profitability within the company, which can positively influence its stock price.

Payment of dividends highlights the company’s operational success across its diverse sectors, including chemicals, component products, and real estate management.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a low quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share may indicate limited profitability or cash flow, potentially disappointing investors seeking higher returns.

FAQ

What is the dividend declared by Valhi, Inc.?

Valhi, Inc. has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share.

When will Valhi, Inc.'s dividend be paid?

The dividend will be payable on March 28, 2025.

Who is eligible for the dividend payment from Valhi, Inc.?

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2025, are eligible for the dividend.

What industries does Valhi, Inc. operate in?

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development.

Who can I contact for investor relations at Valhi, Inc.?

For investor relations, you can contact Bryan A. Hanley, Senior Vice President and Treasurer at 972-233-1700.

$VHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $VHI stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

