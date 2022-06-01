Valhi About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (VHI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/22, Valhi, Inc. (Symbol: VHI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 6/23/22. As a percentage of VHI's recent stock price of $47.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VHI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VHI's low point in its 52 week range is $21.11 per share, with $53.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.69.

In Wednesday trading, Valhi, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.8% on the day.

