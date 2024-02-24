Valeura Energy (VLERF) Price Target Increased by 15.98% to 6.59

The average one-year price target for Valeura Energy (OTCPK:VLERF) has been revised to 6.59 / share. This is an increase of 15.98% from the prior estimate of 5.68 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.65 to a high of 7.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 110.53% from the latest reported closing price of 3.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valeura Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLERF is 0.09%, an increase of 33.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.58% to 6,099K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BGEHX - Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Class 2 holds 5,834K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,983K shares, representing an increase of 31.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLERF by 18.97% over the last quarter.

VMMSX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Select Stock Fund Investor Shares holds 265K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLERF by 91.50% over the last quarter.

AVDS - Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLERF by 62.28% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.