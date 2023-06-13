Valeura Energy says oil output in Thailand up 16% in June vs Q1 2023

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy Inc VLE.TO said on Tuesday oil production from its fields in Thailand increased 16% in June after it completed drilling at the Nong Yao field.

Oil production from its four assets in Thailand rose about 23,700 barrels per day (bpd), in the first 11 days of June compared with average output in the first quarter of 2023, the Canada-based oil and gas company said in a statement.

Valeura said it completed drilling of two infill wells at the majority-owned Nong Yao field, located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Thailand.

Other assets that the company operate in Thailand include Jasmine, Manora and Wassana oil fields.

Valeura plans to deploy the same rig at Manora to drill three wells to increase production and extend the asset's economic lifespan. Drilling is expected to complete early August, the company said.

Upon completion of operations, the rig will move to the Wassana field for the company's five-well infill drilling programme, it added.

(Reporting by Carman Chew; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((carman.chew@thomsonreuters.com; +6582011860))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.