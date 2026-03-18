Valeura Energy Inc. Full Year Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE.TO) released earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $22.77 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $240.79 million, or $2.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.1% to $612.47 million from $688.99 million last year.

Valeura Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.77 Mln. vs. $240.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $2.21 last year. -Revenue: $612.47 Mln vs. $688.99 Mln last year.

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