Valeura Energy Boosts Production at Jasmine Field

November 27, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) has released an update.

Valeura Energy has successfully completed a five-well infill drilling campaign at the Jasmine field in the Gulf of Thailand, boosting oil production by 26% to nearly 10,000 barrels per day. This achievement is expected to support the company’s goal of maintaining a high reserves replacement ratio, enhancing the field’s economic lifespan.

