Vale's third-quarter profit slips but beats expectations

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA reported on Thursday a 36% year-on-year decline in third-quarter net profit, landing above analyst estimates.

Vale, one of the world's largest iron ore miners, reported profit of $2.84 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG expected $2.55 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $4.18 billion, below analysts' estimates of $4.72 billion. Revenue came in at $10.62 billion, missing analysts' expectations of $10.98 billion.

Over the quarter, the miner said its iron ore prices had averaged $105.1 per metric ton, up from the $92.6 per ton in the year-ago quarter.

Last week, Vale said its iron ore output had dropped nearly 4% in the quarter due to a production snag at a key mine.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

