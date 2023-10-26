News & Insights

Vale's third-quarter profit slips but beats expectations

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

October 26, 2023 — 05:45 pm EDT

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA reported on Thursday a 36% year-on-year decline in third-quarter net profit, landing above analyst estimates.

Vale, one of the world's largest iron ore miners, reported profit of $2.84 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG expected $2.55 billion.

