Vale's third quarter iron ore production falls nearly 4%

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA reported on Tuesday a 3.9% year-on-year decline in its third-quarter iron ore production.

The firm produced 86.2 million metric tons of iron ore between July and September, it said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

