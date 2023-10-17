News & Insights

US Markets

Vale's third quarter iron ore production falls nearly 4%

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

October 17, 2023 — 06:06 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA reported on Tuesday a 3.9% year-on-year decline in its third-quarter iron ore production.

The firm produced 86.2 million metric tons of iron ore between July and September, it said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.