Vale's third-quarter iron ore output slightly rises

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vale SA VALE3.SA, one of the world's largest miners, on Monday reported iron ore production of 89.7 million tonnes for the third quarter, up 1.1% from the previous year.

Nickel output for the period jumped 71.5% to 51,800 tonnes, Vale said.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.