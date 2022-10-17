Vale's third-quarter iron ore output slightly rises

US Markets

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vale SA VALE3.SA, one of the world's largest miners, on Monday reported iron ore production of 89.7 million tonnes for the third quarter, up 1.1% from the previous year.

Nickel output for the period jumped 71.5% to 51,800 tonnes, Vale said.

