Vale's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vale.

Looking at options history for Vale (NYSE:VALE) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,027,453 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $616,300.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1.0 to $12.0 for Vale over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vale options trades today is 21645.6 with a total volume of 64,307.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vale's big money trades within a strike price range of $1.0 to $12.0 over the last 30 days.

Vale Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.45 $8.4 $9.1 $1.00 $227.5K 350 250 VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $2.0 $1.85 $1.88 $10.00 $188.0K 967 6.4K VALE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $1.86 $1.85 $1.86 $10.00 $186.0K 967 3.0K VALE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $9.85 $8.4 $9.1 $1.00 $182.0K 520 240 VALE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $1.88 $1.85 $1.88 $10.00 $172.3K 967 8.4K

About Vale

Vale SA is a large global miner and the world's largest producer of iron ore and pellets. In recent years the company has sold noncore assets such as its fertilizer, coal, and steel operations to concentrate on iron ore, nickel, and copper. Earnings are dominated by the bulk materials division, primarily iron ore and iron ore pellets. The base metals division is much smaller, consisting of nickel mines and smelters along with copper mines producing copper in concentrate. Vale has agreed to sell a minority 13% stake in energy transition metals, its base metals business, which is expected to become effective in 2024, and which is likely the first step in separating base metals and iron ore.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vale, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Vale With a volume of 9,302,514, the price of VALE is down -1.73% at $9.96. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vale options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

