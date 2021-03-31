US Markets

Vale's New Caledonia nickel mine sale completed, France says

Contributor
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The French government said that Brazilian mining group Vale on Wednesday completed an agreement to sell its nickel operations in New Caledonia.

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - The French government said that Brazilian mining group Vale VALE3.SA on Wednesday completed an agreement to sell its nickel operations in New Caledonia.

A consortium including local interests and Swiss commodity trader Trafigura is to acquire the operations following a recent political deal aimed at ending months of unrest in the French Pacific territory over the future of the site.

The economy ministry said the government would offer nearly 500 million euros ($587 million) in support for the deal, mainly through loans and guarantees.

($1 = 0.8523 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular