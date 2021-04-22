Vale's Mangaratiba iron ore terminal shut down -Brazil authorities
Adds Vale comment
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 22 (Reuters) - A Vale VALE3.SA iron ore terminal in Mangaratiba in the state of Rio de Janeiro has been closed due to potential environmental problems, Brazilian authoritiessaid in a statement.
The Ilha de Guaiba terminal, which exports nearly 40 million tons of iron ore a year, had been operating without a required permit, the statement said.
Vale, however, said in a separate statement that it has all required permits and that the company will take measures to resume operations at Ilha de Guaiba.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio; writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)
((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))
