Vale's Mangaratiba iron ore terminal shut down -Brazil authorities

Rodrigo Viga Gaier Reuters
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 22 (Reuters) - A Vale VALE3.SA iron ore terminal in Mangaratiba in the state of Rio de Janeiro has been closed due to potential environmental problems, Brazilian authoritiessaid in a statement.

The Ilha de Guaiba terminal, which exports nearly 40 million tons of iron ore a year, had been operating without a required permit, the statement said.

Vale, however, said in a separate statement that it has all required permits and that the company will take measures to resume operations at Ilha de Guaiba.

