Vale's Mangaratiba iron ore terminal in Brazil reopens

Marta Nogueira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - The environmental agency of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state said on Thursday it has allowed Vale's VALE3.SA iron ore terminal in Mangaratiba to reopen.

Earlier authorities had closed the Ilha de Guaiba terminal, which exports nearly 40 million tons of iron ore a year, saying it had been operating without a required permit.

