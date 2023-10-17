Vale's iron ore output falls as operations failure hits key mine

Adds details on Vale's production

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA reported on Tuesday a 3.9% year-on-year decline in its third-quarter iron ore output, hit by a production snag at a key mine.

The firm produced 86.2 million metric tons of iron ore during the July-to-September period, according to a securities filing.

The miner's quarterly production was hit by a failure of a conveyor belt system in August at its S11D mine complex in northern Brazil,the filing added.

The failure caused lost production of around two million tons. Despite this, production was up 9.5% compared to output from the second quarter.

Iron ore sales, meanwhile, grew 6.6% to reach 69.1 million tons, as the firm said it benefited from favorable market conditions.

Copper production grew 9.8% to total 81,600 tons, mostly due to the ramp-up of Vale's Salobo III mine.

Despite growing copper output during the quarter, Vale cut its forecast for production of the red metal in 2023 to between 315,000-325,000 tons. The company blamed the downward revision on changes at its Coleman mine in Canada as well as additional maintenance at the Salobo mine.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.