Valero's Refining Strength and Renewables Growth Fuel Long-Term Upside

Valero Energy’s VLO investment appeal is supported by its highly complex coastal refinery network, which can process a wide range of feedstocks into higher-value refined fuels. The flexibility of Valero’s refinery systems allows it to shift product yields between light products and distillates based on market signals, enabling more margin capture during periods of high volatility. Moreover, the Gulf Coast concentration enables VLO to optimize feedstock sourcing and export its products to high-demand markets, helping it capture better margins.

At present, energy prices have dropped significantly, reflecting progress in the United States-Iran peace talks. This could prove to be beneficial for Valero, as it implies cheaper feedstock costs for its refining operations, supporting refining gains. The company's operational flexibility, low-cost structure and advanced refining and logistics assets are expected to enhance its competitive position by maximizing margin capture across varying market conditions.

Further, Valero has gained meaningful exposure to renewable fuels, providing an additional revenue stream. Its ownership in the Diamond Green Diesel joint venture provides VLO with approximately 1.2 billion gallons of renewable fuels production capacity per year. Also, the recently completed Port Arthur sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project can upgrade up to 50% of its current renewable diesel production capacity to SAF. Meanwhile, its low-cost ethanol operations are expected to benefit from global renewable fuel mandates driving exports. These initiatives position Valero to capitalize on the long-term growth of cleaner transportation fuels.

PARR & PBF Are Two Other Leading Downstream Players

Par Pacific Holdings PARR is a Houston-based refining player with a combined refining capacity of 219,000 barrels per day and operations across Hawaii and the Pacific Northwest. The company also operates 76 branded retail locations, along with a logistics business segment. It owns extensive energy infrastructure, which includes storage and transportation assets. PARR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

PBF Energy PBF has a geographically diverse refining network with large-scale processing capacity and a highly complex refining system. It operates six refineries - Delaware City Refinery, Paulsboro Refinery, Toledo Refinery, Chalmette Refinery, Torrance Refinery and Martinez Refinery— with a combined throughput capacity of 1 million barrels per day and the ability to process a wide range of feedstocks. PBF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

VLO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Valero Energy’s shares have jumped 85.2% over the past year compared with the 35.8% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, VLO trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 8.16X. This is above the broader industry average of 5.49X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLO’s 2026 earnings has been revised upward over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VLO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.