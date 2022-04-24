Energy
Valero's Meraux, Louisiana, refinery fire may delay restart -sources

Erwin Seba
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

A fire on Saturday at the crude distillation unit (CDU) may delay the restart of Valero Energy Corp’s Meraux, Louisiana, oil refinery planned for mid-May, sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday.

HOUSTON, April 24 (Reuters) - A fire on Saturday at the crude distillation unit (CDU) may delay the restart of Valero Energy Corp’s VLO.N Meraux, Louisiana, oil refinery planned for mid-May, sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday.

Six of eight people injured in the CDU fire have been released from a hospital, the sources said. Two people remain in a hospital on Sunday.

A Valero spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment on Sunday.

Valero began a multi-unit overhaul at the 125,000 barrel-per-day Meraux refinery on March 24 planning to complete the work in 45 days, the sources said.

Work was being performed on the 135,000 bpd CDU when the fire broke out, the sources said.

The primary units being worked on during the overhaul are the CDU, a hydrotreater and the hydrocracker at the refinery.

Of the six people released from the hospital, two are hourly employees at the refinery and four are contractors who are working on the overhaul, according to the sources.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Diane Craft)

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Diane Craft)

