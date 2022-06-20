US Markets
VLO

Valero's Houston, Texas, refinery issues all-clear after fire

Eileen Soreng Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

June 20 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp VLO.N on Monday has issued an all-clear after a fire at its 205,000-barrel-per-day Houston, Texas, refinery and said the facility has been returned to routine operations, according to a community alert message.

"The fire has been extinguished. All personnel has been accounted for," Valero said in a message earlier.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

