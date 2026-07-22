Valero vs Cenovus: Which Energy Stock Is the Better Pick Now?

Valero Energy Corporation VLO and Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE are two well-known names in the energy industry, operating in different segments. VLO is a leading firm in the downstream sector, with an extensive refining footprint. Notably, VLO operates a network of 14 refineries with approximately 3 million barrels per day of high-complexity throughput capacity and a combined Nelson Complexity Index of 11.5, indicating that it can process and refine a wide variety of feedstocks into higher-value products.

Cenovus Energy, on the other hand,is a Canada-based integrated energy company with exposure to both the upstream and downstream segments of the industry. The company’s upstream production is primarily focused on its Canadian oil sands assets, alongside conventional and offshore production, while its downstream infrastructure comprises refining assets in Canada and the United States.

Over the past year, VLO shares have rallied 116.7%, outperforming CVE’s 104.5% gain. Price performance alone does not fully indicate a stock’s attractiveness or strength, as it merely reflects investor sentiment across market cycles. Hence, it is necessary to assess the fundamentals and broader operating environment of both stocks before arriving at an investment decision.

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Valero Benefits From Strong Refining Fundamentals

Valero Energy stands out as a premier refining operator with an advantaged refining portfolio mainly concentrated along the U.S. Gulf Coast, enabling the company to benefit from feedstock sourcing flexibility, export infrastructure and exposure to global product markets.

Additionally, its complex refining system is capable of processing heavy sour grades into high-value refined products efficiently. Heavy sour crude has a higher sulfur content and typically trades at a discount to lighter crude grades because it is more difficult to refine. This provides cheaper feedstock for Valero’s refineries, thereby improving refining economics and supporting better margins. The flexibility of Valero’s refinery systems allows it to shift product yields between light products and distillates based on market signals to capture higher margins during volatile periods. This gives the refining player a competitive edge, as it can shift its production toward higher-margin products.

Moreover, renewed tensions between the United States and Iran have raised uncertainty regarding shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, reigniting supply concerns. Notably, the supply disruptions have tightened refined-product markets at a time when global refining capacity remains constrained. These factors are expected to support refining fundamentals, keeping margins steady.

While geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may raise concerns regarding crude availability, VLO has stated that this is not a significant constraint because its refining network is heavily concentrated along the U.S. Gulf Coast and the Midcontinent.

Cenovus’ Integrated Business Model Supports Resilient Growth

Cenovus Energy’s upstream production predominantly comes from its oil sands assets in Canada. Its oil sands assets are characterized by a low cost of production and a long reserve life. Following the acquisition of MEG Energy, the Christina Lake North expansion has emerged as one of Cenovus' most important growth assets, strengthening its long-term production outlook.

The company is pursuing several other growth projects, including Foster Creek optimization, Sunrise optimization and the West White Rose project, which are expected to contribute to its target of producing more than 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) by 2028.

While Canadian heavy crude is typically priced against the Western Canadian Select at a discount to the Western Texas Intermediate benchmark, Cenovus' integrated business model helps offset Canadian heavy oil price dislocations to some extent. Its access to pipeline capacity and midstream infrastructure, combined with reliable Canadian and U.S. refining operations, enables the company to process discounted heavy crude into higher-value refined products. This supports downstream margins and makes earnings less volatile.

Nevertheless, heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have increased volatility in product prices, making future earnings more difficult to predict. Management cautioned that Canada's climate policies and regulatory framework have made the country less competitive for energy investments, discouraging new oil sands developments. While Cenovus continues to expand through brownfield developments and optimization projects, its long-term production growth will require a more competitive investment and regulatory environment.



Image Source: Cenovus Energy Inc.

Valuation Snapshot

Considering the valuation story, it has become evident that Valero Energy is currently trading at a premium compared with Cenovus Energy. This is reflected in the fact that VLO trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 9.68X, higher than CVE’s 7.07X.



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VLO vs CVE: Final Verdict

VLO and CVX both have their own strengths. Valero offers greater near-term upside through strong refining margins and feedstock flexibility, while Cenovus combines low-cost oil sands production with an integrated business model that provides greater earnings resilience. However, the current geopolitical situation and Canada's regulatory environment may cloud the outlook for Cenovus.

Therefore, investors who wish to gain from VLO’s upside potential in the current environment may consider owning the stock, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CVE warrants a more cautious approach, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.