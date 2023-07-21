Valero (VLO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Valero Energy Corporation VLO is set to report second-quarter 2023 earnings on Jul 27, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings of $8.27 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.24 per share, owing to increased refinery throughput volumes and a higher refining margin per barrel of throughput.

VLO’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 11.7%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Valero Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Valero Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Valero Energy Corporation Quote

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Valero’s second-quarter earnings per share of $5.08 has witnessed one upward movement and five downward revisions over the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests a 55.3% decline from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues of $34.8 billion indicates a 32.6% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Valero is one of the leading refining players in the United States. VLO’s diverse refining assets are centered around the prolific Gulf Coast area, which is highly profitable for the company. However, declining throughput volumes are likely to have hurt VLO’s bottom line in the second quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Valero’s total throughput volumes in the second quarter is pegged at 2,896 thousand barrels per day, suggesting a decline from the 2,962 thousand barrels per day recorded in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for total throughput volumes is pegged at 2,899 thousand barrels per day, also indicating a year-over-year decline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Valero’s operating income from the refining segment is pegged at $2,844 million, suggesting a massive decline from the $6,212 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric is pegged at $2,886 million, also reflecting a year-over-year decline.

This is likely to have affected Valero’s performance in the second quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Valero this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Valero’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate both are pegged at earnings of $5.08 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some firms that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MUSA’s earnings is pegged at $6.11 per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Cactus, Inc. WHD has an Earnings ESP of +4.41% and a Zacks #3 at present.

Cactus is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WHD’s earnings is pegged at 74 cents per share, indicating an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Southwestern Energy Company SWN has an Earnings ESP of +5.30% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player at present.

Southwestern is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SWN’s earnings is pegged at 9 cents per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.