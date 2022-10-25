Valero (VLO) Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Throughput Volumes

Valero Energy Corporation VLO has reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $7.14 per share, significantly improving from $1.22 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7 per share.

Total quarterly revenues increased from $29,520 million in the prior-year quarter to $44,454 million. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39,015 million.

The strong quarterly results have been driven by increased refinery throughput volumes and a higher refining margin.

Valero Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Valero Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Valero Energy Corporation Quote

Segmental Performance

Adjusted operating income in the Refining segment amounted to $3,816 million, improving from $911 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher refinery throughput volumes aided the segment.

In the Ethanol segment, Valero reported an adjusted operating profit of $1 million, down from $4 million in the year-ago quarter. Lower ethanol production volumes hurt the segment. Production declined to 3,498 thousand gallons per day from 3,625 thousand gallons a year ago.

Operating income in the Renewable Diesel segment increased to $212 million from $109 million in the year-ago quarter. Renewable diesel sales volumes increased to 2,231 thousand gallons per day from 671 thousand gallons a year ago.

Throughput Volumes

For the quarter, Valero’s refining throughput volumes were 3,005 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), up from 2,864 MBbls/d reported in the third quarter of 2021.

In terms of feedstock composition, sweet crude, medium/light sour crude and heavy sour crude accounted for 49.2%, 16.5% and 10.8%, respectively, of the total volume. The remaining volume came from residuals, other feedstock, and blendstocks and others.

The Gulf Coast contributed 60.3% to the total throughput volume. Mid-Continent, North Atlantic, and West Coast regions accounted for 14.7%, 15.9% and 9.1%, respectively, of the total throughput volume.

Throughput Margins

The refining margin per barrel of throughput significantly increased to $21.34 from the year-ago level of $10.07. Refining operating expenses per barrel of throughput was $5.48 compared with $4.53 in the year-ago quarter.

Depreciation and amortization expenses declined to $2.06 a barrel from $2.08 in the prior-year quarter. As such, Valero’s adjusted refining operating income was $13.80 per barrel of throughput compared with $3.46 in the prior-year quarter.

Cost of Sales

Valero’s total cost of sales surged to $40,431 million in the third quarter from the year-ago figure of $28,602 million primarily due to higher material costs and operating expenses.

Capital Investment & Balance Sheet

The third-quarter capital investment was $602 million. Of the total, $185 million was allotted for sustaining the business.

At the third-quarter end, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $3,969 million. As of Sept 30, 2022, it had total debt and finance lease obligations of $11,576 million.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Valero currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Equinor ASA EQNR is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world. For 2022, EQNR announced the increase of the share buyback program of up to $6 billion from the prior stated $5 billion.

Equinor is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Oct 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQNR’s earnings is pegged at $1.78 per share, suggesting a significant increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Cactus Inc. WHD is involved in manufacturing, designing and selling wellhead and pressure-control equipment. At the second-quarter end, Cactus had cash and cash equivalents of $311.7 million, which can provide it with immense financial flexibility. WHD has a strong balance sheet. Per the company, it had no bank debt outstanding as of Jun 30, 2022.

Cactus is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WHD’s earnings is pegged at 49 cents per share, suggesting a significant increase from the prior-year reported figure.

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. WMB’s board recently approved a share repurchase program worth $1.5 billion, highlighting its commitment to shareholders.

Williams is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Oct 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMB’s earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, suggesting a significant increase from the prior-year reported figure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.