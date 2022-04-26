Valero (VLO) Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Throughput Volumes

Valero Energy Corporation VLO has reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.31 per share, improving from a loss of $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 per share.

Total quarterly revenues increased from $20,806 million in the prior-year quarter to $38,542 million. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32,055 million.

The strong quarterly results have been driven by increased refinery throughput volumes and a higher refining margin.

Valero Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Valero Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Valero Energy Corporation Quote

Segmental Performance

Adjusted operating income in the Refining segment amounted to $1,469 million, turning around from a loss of $506 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher refinery throughput volumes aided the segment.

In the Ethanol segment, Valero reported an adjusted operating profit of $2 million, turning around from a loss of $56 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher ethanol production volumes aided the segment. Production increased to 4,045 thousand gallons per day from 3,562 thousand gallons a year ago.

Operating income at the Renewable Diesel segment declined to $149 million from $203 million in the year-ago quarter. Yet, renewable diesel sales volumes increased to 1,738 thousand gallons per day from 867 thousand gallons a year ago.

Throughput Volumes

For the quarter, Valero’s refining throughput volumes were 2,800 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), up from 2,410 MBbls/d in first-quarter 2021.

In terms of feedstock composition, sweet crude, medium/light sour crude, and heavy sour crude accounted for 50.8%, 13.3%, and 11.6%, respectively, of the total volume. The remaining volumes came from residuals, other feedstock, and blendstocks and others.

The Gulf Coast contributed 60.5% to the total throughput volume. Mid-Continent, North Atlantic, and West Coast regions accounted for 15%, 17.3% and 7.2%, respectively, of the total throughput volume.

Throughput Margins

The refining margin per barrel of throughput increased to $12.74 from the year-ago level of $6.91. Refining operating expenses per barrel of throughput was $4.73 compared with $6.78 in the year-ago quarter. Depreciation and amortization expenses declined to $2.18 a barrel from $2.46 in the prior-year quarter. As such, Valero’s adjusted refining operating income was recorded at $5.83 per barrel of throughput against the year-ago loss of $2.33.

Cost of Sales

Valero’s total cost of sales surged to $36,923 million in the first quarter from the year-ago figure of $21,214 million primarily due to the higher cost of materials.

Capital Investment & Balance Sheet

The first-quarter capital investment was $843 million. Of the total amount, $536 million was allotted for sustaining the business. Through the March-end quarter, the leading independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products returned $545 million to stockholders as dividend payments.

At the first-quarter end, Valero had cash and cash equivalents of $2,638 million. As of Mar 31, 2022, it had total debt and finance lease obligations of $13,161 million.

Zacks Rank & Other Stock to Consider

Valero currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector might also look at the following companies that presently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DCP Midstream, LP DCP, based in Denver, CO, is a leading energy infrastructure firm. For the year ended Dec 31, 2021, DCP generated $122 million of excess free cash flow, which is about 44% higher than the 2020 level of $85 million. It is scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 4.

DCP Midstream's earnings for 2022 are expected to increase 152.2% year over year. For 2022, DCP Midstream projects adjusted EBITDA of $1,350-$1,500 million, significantly higher than $330 million reported in 2021.

SM Energy Company SM is one of the most attractive players in the exploration and production space. As of Dec 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 492 MMBOE, of which 41% was crude oil, 42% natural gas and 17% NGLs. SM is scheduled to release first-quarter results on Apr 28.

SM Energy’s earnings for 2022 are expected to surge 406% year over year. In 2021, SM generated a free cash flow of $378.3 million, which is significantly higher than the year-ago reported figure of $239.5 million.

Devon Energy Corporation DVN is an independent energy company that explores, develops and produces oil and natural gas. At 2021-end, Devon had proved developed and undeveloped reserves of nearly 1,625 million barrels of oil equivalent. It is scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 2.

Devon’s earnings for 2022 are expected to surge 130.3% year over year. DVN’s board approved an increase in the dividend rate to $1, payable to shareholders on Mar 31, 2022. Management approved variable and fixed dividends for shareholders to further enhance the shareholder value.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.