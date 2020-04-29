Valero swings to loss on $2 bln inventory hit as virus saps fuel demand

Corrects to "Wednesday" from "Monday" in first paragraph

April 29 (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp VLO.N said on Wednesday it took a $2 billion hit to the value of its refining inventory and swung to a loss in the first quarter as lockdowns to suppress the coronavirus crushed demand for its products.

U.S. oil prices last week turned negative for the first time in history, underscoring the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic has damaged demand, as flights and other transportation around the world remain grounded with people staying at home.

Valero reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $1.85 billion, or $4.54 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a net income of $141 million, or 34 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding the $2 billion writedown charge, caused by the declining value of its refining inventory, Valero reported adjusted net income of 34 cents per share.

