Valero swings to first-quarter loss as COVID-19 erodes fuel demand
April 29 (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp VLO.N said on Monday it swung to a loss in the first quarter as lockdowns to suppress the coronavirus crushed demand for its gasoline, jet fuel and other products.
Valero reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $1.85 billion, or $4.54 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a net income of $141 million, or 34 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
