Valero shuts relevant units after fire at Corpus Christi, Texas refinery

Adds details on air monitoring in paragraph 3

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp VLO.N shut relevant units after a localized fire at the H2 compressor system at its 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas refinery West Plant, as per a filing on Thursday.

"The fire was contained and no injuries occurred. The refinery utilized appropriate procedures to expedite a systematic shutdown of relevant units and minimize emissions," the Texas Commission On Environmental Quality filing added.

The filing added that air monitoring was conducted and found no detectable offsite readings and no issues of concern.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.