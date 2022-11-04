Valero shuts relevant units after fire at Corpus Christi, Texas oil refinery

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Valero VLO.N shut relevant units after a fire at the East Plant of its Corpus Christi, Texas oil refinery, according to a regulatory filing.

"The refinery utilized appropriate procedures to expedite a systematic shutdown of relevant units and minimize emissions," Texas Commission On Environmental Quality filing added.

The Valero refinery is divided into two plants located along the Corpus Christi ship channel.

The East Plant includes a 93,000 bpd heavy, sour crude distillation unit, an 11,000-bpd diesel-producing hydrocracker, a 55,000-bpd diesel hydrotreater, a 30,000-bpd heavy gas oil hydrotreater, a 12,000-bpd kerosene hydrotreater, 19,000-bpd and 12,000-bpd reformers and an 18,000-bpd coker.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

