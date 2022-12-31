Energy
Valero restarts Port Arthur, Texas refinery -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

December 31, 2022 — 07:13 pm EST

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp’s VLO.N Port Arthur, Texas refinery was operating at 90% of its 335,000 barrel-per-day capacity as of Friday, after restarting following a Dec. 23 shutdown because of frigid weather, said people familiar with plant operations.

The refinery was increasing production at two diesel-producing hydrocrackers and two diesel hydrotreaters, the sources said.

