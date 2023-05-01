Valero restarts Port Arthur, Texas, hydrocracker -sources

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, May 1 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp VLO.N began restarting the small hydrocracker its 335,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Sunday night, people familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The 45,000-bpd 942 diesel-producing hydrocracker was shut by an April 19 fire during a restart following a month-long overhaul, according to the sources. It was thought that repairs to the unit could take two months to complete.

A Valero spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

The Port Arthur refinery has two hydrocrackers using hydrogen and catalyst under high heat and pressure to convert gas oil into diesel and other motor fuels. The 57,000-bpd 943 hydrocracker remained in operation while the 942 hydrocracker was shut.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Mark Porter and Sandra Maler)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.