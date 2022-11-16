Valero repairs shut FCC at McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas -sources

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp VLO.N was repairing the shut gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) on Wednesday at its 195,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) McKee refinery in Sunday, Texas, people familiar with plant operations said.

A Valero spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

The 76,000-bpd FCC was shut on Tuesday for repairs because of a pipe leak, the sources said, but it was not clear on Wednesday how long the outage would last.

FCCs convert a fine powder catalyst under high heat and pressure into unfinished gasoline.

The McKee refinery, 58 miles (93 km) north of Amarillo, Texas, is among Valero's three refineries shipping motor fuels to the central United States.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Diane Craft and Clarence Fernandez)

