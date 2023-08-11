News & Insights

Valero prepares Memphis, Tennessee alky unit for restart -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

August 11, 2023 — 06:26 pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp VLO.N is preparing to restart the repaired alkylation unit at its 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee refinery, said people familiar with plant operations on Friday.

The 12,000-bpd alkylation unit was shut on Aug. 3 because of a malfunction, the sources said. Valero replaced the reactor on the unit.

A Valero spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

Alkylation units convert refining byproducts in octane-boosting liquids added to unfinished gasoline to make premium fuel blends.

