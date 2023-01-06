Valero Port Arthur, Texas, refinery returns to full production -sources

Adds company spokesperson details in paragraph 2

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp's VLO.N 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery reached full production on Sunday, people familiar with plant operations said.

A Valero spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

The Valero plant was one of several refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast that were shut by a winter storm on Dec. 22-23.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Paul Simao)



