US Markets
VLO

Valero Port Arthur, Texas, refinery returns to full production -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

January 06, 2023 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

Adds company spokesperson details in paragraph 2

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp's VLO.N 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery reached full production on Sunday, people familiar with plant operations said.

A Valero spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

The Valero plant was one of several refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast that were shut by a winter storm on Dec. 22-23.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Paul Simao)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.