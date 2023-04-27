Valero kicks off US refiner's earnings with quarterly profit beat

April 27 (Reuters) - Refiner Valero Energy Corp VLO.N topped profit estimates on Thursday, as fuel demand came under pressure on lingering economic concerns while maintenance activities hit throughput volumes.

The company reported adjusted net income of $8.27 per share for the three months ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.23 per share.

