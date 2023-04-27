News & Insights

Valero kicks off US refiners' earnings with quarterly profit beat

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

April 27, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Refiner Valero Energy Corp VLO.N topped profit estimates on Thursday, as margins received a boost from sustained fuel demand and tight crude supplies.

Refiners have been riding a wave of favorable pricing and demand as pandemic-era closings boosted margins.

Alternating periods of higher demand for products have also helped, with jet fuel recently sprinting higher as diesel fell off.

San Antonio, Texas-based Valero said its refining margins for the January-March quarter climbed to $5.9 billion from $3.2 billion in year-ago quarter.

The company reported adjusted net income of $8.27 per share for the three months ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.23 per share.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

