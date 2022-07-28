Energy
Valero kicks off U.S. refinery results with Q2 profit jump

July 28 (Reuters) - Refiner Valero Energy Corp VLO.N reported a rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by higher demand for fuel and refined products.

Net income attributable to the company's stockholders was $4.7 billion, or $11.57 per share, for the three months ended June, compared with $162 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

