Valero kicks off U.S. refiners earnings season with surging quarterly profit

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Refiner Valero Energy Corp VLO.N reported a bumper third-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by higher demand for fuel and refined products.

Net income attributable to the company's stockholders was $2.82 billion, or $7.19 per share, for the three months ended September 30, compared with $463 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

